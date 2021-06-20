Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $52,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Geier Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

