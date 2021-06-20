Bank of Montreal Can Sells 33,550 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Aflac worth $55,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Aflac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Aflac by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.