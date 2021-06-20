Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,462 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Biogen were worth $47,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $388.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

