Bank of America Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $221.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $216.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RMD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.50.

ResMed stock opened at $237.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $242.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,839,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

