Bank of America Boosts The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target to $18.00

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Honest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Honest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Honest presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of HNST opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The Honest has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

