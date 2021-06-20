BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BXS opened at $27.59 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.