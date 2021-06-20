Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 7,041 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,618 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

