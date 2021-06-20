Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,618 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 764.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.16. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

