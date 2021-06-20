Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 110 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

FTNT stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.58. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $238.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

