Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,077. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $165.85 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.