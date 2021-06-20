Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,143 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 498.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,633,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,393 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $390,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,344,000 after acquiring an additional 681,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

