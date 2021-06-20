Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,407 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 169.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 50,196 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 235,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CM. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $116.28 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $120.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.