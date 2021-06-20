bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $57.53 or 0.00162560 BTC on popular exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $341,032.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bAlpha has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00057224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.82 or 0.00717216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00082775 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.