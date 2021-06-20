Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 764 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $473.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $478.49. The firm has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

