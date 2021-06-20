Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $20.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $20,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL stock opened at $295.88 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

