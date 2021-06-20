Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $18.65 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,701 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $111.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

