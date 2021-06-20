Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,042,360 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 2,253.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042,360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

WPRT opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $781.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

