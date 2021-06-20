B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

BTO stock opened at C$5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.13. The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

