B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE GSL opened at $20.32 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $737.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

