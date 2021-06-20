AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of AZZ worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AZZ by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,211,000 after purchasing an additional 620,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

AZZ opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

