Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.50 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 206.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Aytu Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the first quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.