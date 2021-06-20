Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 22,275 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 38.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,275 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

JNK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,740,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,071,516. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.94. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

