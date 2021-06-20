Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 1,174 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,535,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,426. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.