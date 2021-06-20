Aviva PLC Sells 1,683 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 183,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,072,000 after acquiring an additional 225,366 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $46.85 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.