Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 58.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Welltower by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

Welltower stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.72. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

