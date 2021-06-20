Aviva PLC Buys 157 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 127,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $11,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.