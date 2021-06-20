Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after buying an additional 8,574,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $319,053,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after buying an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. CIBC upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

TRP opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.96%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

