Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.38. 14,713,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.01 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

