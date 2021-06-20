Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after buying an additional 5,939,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 99.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after buying an additional 2,555,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,045 shares of company stock worth $11,544,420. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. 2,677,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,209. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

