Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.17. 6,900,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,008. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.