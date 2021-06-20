Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,950. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $364.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

