Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $5.33 on Friday, reaching $193.10. 4,796,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.01. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

