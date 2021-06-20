Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,424 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Broadcom by 223.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 88.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,180,000 after purchasing an additional 282,250 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $463.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,737. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.77 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.