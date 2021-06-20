Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,848 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. 6,643,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,191,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

