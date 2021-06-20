Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $32.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,402.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,738. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,455.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,332.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

