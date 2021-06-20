Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,891 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 79,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,136 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.07. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

