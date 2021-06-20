Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 50,352 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,352 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after acquiring an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,868,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,391. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.76.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.