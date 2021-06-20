Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,801 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after buying an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.18. 4,629,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,191. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

