AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $216.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 836.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after buying an additional 97,486 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,677,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.