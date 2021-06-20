Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVDL. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

AVDL remained flat at $$7.85 during trading hours on Friday. 934,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,555. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $459.13 million, a P/E ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100,350 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

