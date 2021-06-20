AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $29.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce earnings of $29.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.05 to $32.52. AutoZone posted earnings of $30.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $87.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.02 to $91.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $91.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.11 to $97.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,386.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,081.54 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,449.55.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

