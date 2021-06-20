AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 55.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,022 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

