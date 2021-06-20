ATN Market Cap Achieves $1.76 Million (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One ATN coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $767,367.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded up 43.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00058850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.47 or 0.00743997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00083416 BTC.

About ATN

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The official website for ATN is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.