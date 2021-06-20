Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Athenex alerts:

In other news, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 42.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 306,177 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at $1,023,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 4,267,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05. Athenex has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.