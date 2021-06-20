Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 56,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 182,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

ATHOF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athabasca Oil from $0.50 to $0.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from $0.50 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.