ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. ASGN reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

ASGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

ASGN stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.18. 472,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,181. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $110.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

