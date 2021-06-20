Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s stock price dropped 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 159,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,750,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

ASXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $51,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

