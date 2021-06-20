ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) vs. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Head-To-Head Analysis

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ARMOUR Residential REIT and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.14%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT 213.37% 8.76% 1.45% National Storage Affiliates Trust 13.93% 5.16% 1.83%

Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $169.75 million 4.70 -$215.11 million $1.29 8.68 National Storage Affiliates Trust $432.22 million 8.71 $48.61 million $1.71 28.74

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.