ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Position Cut by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,955,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $143.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $80.72 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

