Arianee Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,978.00 (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. Arianee has a market cap of $22.24 million and approximately $3,978.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arianee has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00057119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00137067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00180008 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,516.40 or 1.00027554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.24 or 0.00838198 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arianee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.